Turkish President to visit Saudi Arabia from Thursday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss the relations and cooperation between their countries.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 15:04 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], April 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss the relations and cooperation between their countries. "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on April 2022, upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia," Erdogan's office said in a statement, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The sides will review bilateral relations, as well as "the possibilities of developing cooperation," the statement said. The meeting will also focus on "regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations," it added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

