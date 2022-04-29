Left Menu

UN Secretary-General describes Russia-Ukraine war an 'absurdity'

During his visit to Ukraine's Borodyanka, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the ongoing war "an absurdity" and stated that he imagines his family in one of the rooms which has now been destroyed.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 14:54 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
During his visit to Ukraine's Borodyanka, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the ongoing war "an absurdity" and stated that he imagines his family in one of the rooms which has now been destroyed. "I imagined my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black," he said. "I see my granddaughters running away in panic, part of the family eventually killed. So, the war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil," Guterres was quoted as saying by OCHA (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) Ukraine.

The UN Chief arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday after his visit to Moscow. Taking to Twitter, UN Chief said that he will continue their work to expand the humanitarian support to Ukraine and will also secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. "I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support & secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better - for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," he tweeted.

After Secretary-General returned to Kyiv, UN Spokesperson in Ukraine, Kris Janowski said that it was a sad and shocking experience to visit these places and people are traumatized by what has happened to them. "The Secretary-General was visibly affected - personally affected by it. He saw his own family hypothetically in this same situation. It's a terrifying thought for us all," Janowski was quoted as saying by UN News.

"You have villages, malls, mundane suburban scenery, suddenly disrupted by war, and littered with destroyed vehicles. There are signs of terror and destruction everywhere", he added, but residents are clearly returning. Janowski further said that in Borodianka, the UN chief had spoken to the governor of the area, who said that although people were trickling back, they are still looking for bodies in some of the houses.

ICC Prosecutor Khan launched an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity on March 2, after 43 States Parties requested the ICC for investigation. The focus of the investigation is "alleged crimes committed in the context of situation in Ukraine since 21 November 2013". Since the investigation opened, a team of analysts, anthropologists and investigators has already examined several locations in Ukraine, including Lviv, Kyiv and Bucha, ICC Prosecutor said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

