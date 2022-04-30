Left Menu

Beijing adds four more risk areas for COVID-19

Four more areas in Beijing were classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, the municipal government said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:50 IST
Beijing adds four more risk areas for COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Four more areas in Beijing were classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, the municipal government said.

The latest classifications have brought the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to six and medium-risk areas to 23, said a press conference on local epidemic prevention and control work, reported Xinhua.

Beijing reported 59 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic cases between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center. A total of 295 local infections have been logged in Beijing since April 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022