'They want to kill me': Pakistan's former minister Rasheed accuses Sharif govt

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed made a shocking revelation that his life was in danger and accused the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and his extended family of plotting an attack on the Islamabad march in the last week of May. Addressing a press conference Rashid said," these people want to kill me, they are intending the mishap in Islamabad March." "I was followed twice yesterday. I have filed an application Secretariat and Kohsar police stations," he said, reported ARY.

This comes amid an announcement by the ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday to hold a huge march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a "corrupt and imported government". "If any mishap happens, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Sulaiman, Salman Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah will be responsible," Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Rasheed said, "These people want to kill me, they are intending the mishap in Islamabad March. I was followed twice yesterday. I have filed an application Secretariat and Kohsar police stations," reported ARY News. "I have also given applications to the Army Chief, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) that seven people want to kill me," he added.

Sheikh Rasheed asserted, "I don't fear and I am not scared of jail, it is to me like the home of in-laws." He also claimed that the government wants to arrest him ahead of the mega rally. "Let them arrest me and fulfil the desire of their heart," he said. The former Interior Minister said that even if Imran Khan and himself are arrested than also the people of Pakistan will hold a protest. "I want to say the establishment to rein in Rana Sanaullah, he wants civil war in the country. If Imran Khan and I are arrested the people will themselves march on Islamabad," he said in the press conference, as per the news channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)