Moscow declares 7 employees of Danish embassy in Russia personae non gratae

Moscow [Russia], May 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has declared seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Moscow personae non-gratae, the diplomats have two weeks to leave the country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The [Danish] ambassador was informed that, as a response measure, seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Russia were declared personae non gratae. They must leave the country within two weeks. A diplomat of the Danish diplomatic mission was also denied visa," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia also reserves the right to take additional steps in response to the unfriendly actions of Copenhagen, which will be communicated to the Danish side later, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)