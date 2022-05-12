India discusses diplomatic relations with Iceland

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a conversation with Iceland Foreign Minister Thordis K. Gylfadottir and discussed the importance of 50 years of diplomatic relations shared between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, EAM said that they also exchanged their views on Ukraine.

"A warm conversation today with FM @thordiskolbrun (Thordis K. Gylfadottir) of Iceland. Underlined the importance of 50 years of diplomatic relations. Followed up on the recent India-Nordic Summit. Exchanged views on Ukraine," EAM tweeted. This conversation came after Iceland openly supported Finland's decision for applying for NATO membership.

"Important joint statement today from President (Finland President) @niinisto (Sauli Niinisto) and PM @MarinSanna (Sanna Marin) on @NATO membership. Iceland stands firmly in solidarity with Finland should they decide to apply for NATO membership. Agree that Finland within the defence alliance would both strengthen Finland and NATO's security," Iceland's Foreign Minister tweeted. Earlier, on May 4, during the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Nordic companies to invest in the Blue Economy sector, including the Sagarmala project and asked the sovereign wealth funds of the Nordic countries to invest in India.

As a part of the Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.48 lakh crore have been identified for implementation. Sagarmala projects include projects from various categories such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism and skill development, etc.

"Discussions were held on multilateral cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, sustainable development, innovation, digitalization, and green and clean growth. Discussions were also held on cooperation in the maritime sector with a focus on sustainable ocean management. Prime Minister invited Nordic companies for investing in the Blue Economy sector, especially in India's Sagarmala project," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. The Prime Ministers agreed to work together to fight and address climate change and to protect the natural environment in accordance with the Paris Agreement, according to a joint statement. (ANI)