Goods Train Fire Averted at Sultanpur Station

A fire broke out in a goods train headed to Varanasi at Sultanpur Railway Station, causing widespread commotion. Thankfully, no casualties occurred, officials confirmed on Monday.

Superintendent of Sultanpur Railway junction, V K Gupta, stated that the incident happened late on Sunday when smoke was detected in a bogie. The train, transporting coal from Panipat, was quickly halted upon the alert.

Fire brigade units rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames, preventing any significant damage. Gupta noted that the smoke originated from the 12th wagon behind the engine.

