Goods Train Fire Averted at Sultanpur Station

A goods train bound for Varanasi caught fire at Sultanpur Railway Station. The fire was promptly extinguished by the fire brigade, and no casualties were reported. The train, carrying coal from Panipat, had to stop immediately when smoke was seen coming out of a bogie.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:37 IST
A fire broke out in a goods train headed to Varanasi at Sultanpur Railway Station, causing widespread commotion. Thankfully, no casualties occurred, officials confirmed on Monday.

Superintendent of Sultanpur Railway junction, V K Gupta, stated that the incident happened late on Sunday when smoke was detected in a bogie. The train, transporting coal from Panipat, was quickly halted upon the alert.

Fire brigade units rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames, preventing any significant damage. Gupta noted that the smoke originated from the 12th wagon behind the engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

