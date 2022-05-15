Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif govt to abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor authority: Report

Pakistan government decided to abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, local media reported, adding that all the matters of the project will be handed over to the Planning Commission.

15-05-2022
Pakistan government decided to abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, local media reported, adding that all the matters of the project will be handed over to the Planning Commission. The Senate Standing Committee on Planning was informed by the Ministry for Planning and Development on Friday, The Express Tribune reported.

A meeting of the standing committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala at Parliament Lodges, wherein the CPEC Authority Amendment Bill, 2021, was discussed. The ministry officials informed the mega project would be handed over to the Planning Commission. They also added that the authority had not done any significant work, therefore, its disbanding is being considered, and a final decision will be taken soon.

Gilgit Baltistan has been witnessing a spurt in local protests against the Pakistan Army over land issues. The local people are angry at the 'land grabbing' spree of the army, all in the name of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Local communities strongly believe that Pakistan has in fact leased out the entire Gilgit Baltistan to China under the garb of CPEC and its security for the next half a century. Several thousand Chinese are already present in the region working on the CPEC project. With them are hundreds of Chinese spies and military men keeping an eye on the locals as well as providing security cover to Chinese companies. (ANI)

