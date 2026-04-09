Leaked conversations between Hungary's foreign minister and his Russian counterpart are causing diplomatic tremors, accused of betraying European Union solidarity. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot labeled these interactions as damaging to EU unity.

The discussions suggest that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is aligning with Russian interests, possibly undermining collective EU support for Ukraine. This situation raises critical questions about Hungary's allegiance within the European political framework.

French Foreign Minister Barrot emphasized the need for unwavering solidarity among EU nations to maintain strength in geopolitical disputes. He highlighted the consequences of such actions in an interview with French radio station France Inter, expressing concerns over the integrity of EU collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)