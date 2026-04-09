French Government Urges Fair Fuel Pricing Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

The French government is taking a firm stance on petrol and diesel pricing, urging retailers to adjust prices promptly in response to fluctuations in global oil costs. Finance Minister Roland Lescure made the announcement on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of consumer fairness.

Lescure highlighted the necessity for retailers to be just as quick in lowering prices as they are in raising them, ensuring transparency and equitable treatment for consumers. Scrutiny has revealed no instances of excessive mark-ups by retailers during recent price hikes, reinforcing consumer trust.

This initiative aims to protect consumers from the volatility of global oil prices, ensuring that price reductions are passed on as swiftly as increases. The French government continues to monitor the situation closely to maintain fairness in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)