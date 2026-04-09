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Matildas Learn from Bitter Defeat to Build for Women's World Cup

Australia's captain, Sam Kerr, reflects on their defeat to Japan in the Asian Cup final, emphasizing the experience will benefit the Matildas at the next Women's World Cup. Despite the loss, Kerr highlights the positives from their campaign, including qualifying for the World Cup and gaining valuable international experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:37 IST
Matildas Learn from Bitter Defeat to Build for Women's World Cup
Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr, captain of the Australian women's football team, discussed the team's defeat to Japan in the Asian Cup final. Though the loss was disappointing, Kerr believes the experience will benefit the squad as they prepare for the Women's World Cup next year.

Japan clinched the Asian Cup title with a narrow 1-0 victory, marking their third win in the last four editions. Australia's journey to the finals included a significant victory against North Korea in the quarter-finals, securing their place in the upcoming World Cup in Brazil.

Kerr expressed mixed emotions about the tournament, noting both the missed opportunity to claim the title and the positive achievements, such as nation-wide support and crucial international exposure. The Matildas are prepping for future challenges by participating in friendly matches, including an upcoming game against Malawi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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