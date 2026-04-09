Freelance Journalist Detained for Treason in Russia
A former freelance journalist for Radio Free Europe has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Chita, accused of treason. The FSB alleges he cooperated with Ukraine's SBU intelligence service, supplying information through the Telegram messaging app. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
A former freelance journalist for Radio Free Europe has been detained by Russia's Federal Security Service in the city of Chita. According to the state TASS news agency, the journalist is accused of treason.
The FSB alleges the individual collaborated with Ukraine's intelligence service, the SBU, transmitting information through Telegram. The scenario adds another layer to the complex geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.
No immediate response has been received from Kyiv regarding these allegations. The identity of the detained journalist remains undisclosed, with charges centering on alleged treasonous activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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