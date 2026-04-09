A former freelance journalist for Radio Free Europe has been detained by Russia's Federal Security Service in the city of Chita. According to the state TASS news agency, the journalist is accused of treason.

The FSB alleges the individual collaborated with Ukraine's intelligence service, the SBU, transmitting information through Telegram. The scenario adds another layer to the complex geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.

No immediate response has been received from Kyiv regarding these allegations. The identity of the detained journalist remains undisclosed, with charges centering on alleged treasonous activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)