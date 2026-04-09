Tragedy Strikes Voter: Man Passes Away Post-Voting

In a tragic incident at Vaniampara, a 62-year-old man named Vinodan collapsed and succumbed after casting his vote, stirring concern in the community.

Police reports indicate Vinodan queued for nearly an hour before exercising his right to vote at EKM UP School. Shortly after exiting the polling station, he suddenly collapsed.

Despite immediate assistance from bystanders and prompt medical attention, Vinodan was declared dead at a government hospital. Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)