Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Voter: Man Passes Away Post-Voting

A 62-year-old man named Vinodan collapsed and died after casting his vote in Vaniampara. After queuing for an hour, he exercised his franchise but collapsed upon exiting the polling station. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. An investigation has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes Voter: Man Passes Away Post-Voting
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Vaniampara, a 62-year-old man named Vinodan collapsed and succumbed after casting his vote, stirring concern in the community.

Police reports indicate Vinodan queued for nearly an hour before exercising his right to vote at EKM UP School. Shortly after exiting the polling station, he suddenly collapsed.

Despite immediate assistance from bystanders and prompt medical attention, Vinodan was declared dead at a government hospital. Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

 Global
2
TAP's Resilience Amidst Challenges: A Forecast for the Future

TAP's Resilience Amidst Challenges: A Forecast for the Future

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Voter Roll Changes in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Voter Roll Changes in West Bengal

 India
4
India's Strategic Maneuvering in Global Tides: Leadership and Innovation in Telecom

India's Strategic Maneuvering in Global Tides: Leadership and Innovation in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026