Pakistan: Punjab govt removes 19 law officers appointed by Imran Khan's party

The provincial government in Pakistan's Punjab on Tuesday removed 19 provincial law officers appointed by the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. A notification issued said the competent authority is pleased to dispense with the services of four additional advocate generals with immediate effect, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The government also terminated the services of 15 assistant advocate generals, the newspaper report added. Pakistan's most populous province fell into crisis following the unceremonious removal of its occupant Omar Cheema. No-confidence motions are pending against the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Punjab province, PTI leader and former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Tuesday announced that he is approaching the court for a high treason case against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "Decision to approach the relevant forum/court for action against the Prime Minister under Article 5. The ongoing constitutional and legal crisis in Punjab is due to the Prime Minister and his son violating the constitution and illegal use of force," Cheema tweeted on Monday.

According to a Dawn report, the political crisis is deepening in Punjab as both PTI and PML-N insist that they are on the right side of the law over the chief minister's election, his oath and the removal of the governor. Both have interpreted the Constitution to suit their narratives, and the superior courts are hearing a case on the CM's election, the report added. (ANI)

