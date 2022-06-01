Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,577 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,577 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,306,871.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,577 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,306,871. Of the new cases, 366 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,211 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Of the PCR cases, 348 were local transmissions and 18 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 3,065 were local transmissions and 146 were imported cases. A total of 327 cases are currently warded in hospitals in the country, with 11 cases in intensive care units. (ANI/Xinhua)

