Pakistani soldier killed as terrorists fire at military post in North Waziristan

A Pakistani soldier was killed when terrorists targeted security forces in the North Waziristan district of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. "On night June 1-2, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District," the statement read on Thursday.

During an intense exchange of fire, a young soldier who was 28 years old lost his life. Actions had been carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, said the statement. Hamid Ali, 28 was a resident of Sargodha city in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In a similar incident, on May 23, two Pakistani soldiers died in an attack carried out by terrorists at a check post in North Waziristan, a local media reported. "On May 23, terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response," said the ISPR statement.During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (20) and Sepoy Rahim Gul (23) died. Earlier on April 15, seven Pakistan Army soldiers had died after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

The military's media wing had said terrorists ambushed a vehicle of security forces in the Isham area of the tribal district on April 14. The troops had promptly retaliated by effectively engaging the attackers. And in the encounter, four terrorists were killed. Recently, terrorist activities have been increased in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, according to the country's vernacular media.

The rise in the number of terrorist attacks has been costing the lives of several Pakistani soldiers. Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan. Further, terrorist organizations like the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have also been working from the Afghan bases, planning attacks against Pakistan.

Earlier, a total of 105 army personnel lost lives in such terrorist attacks within the first three months of this year, recording 97 soldiers and army officers, according to Pakistan Vernacular Media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)