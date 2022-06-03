8 years of NDA govt: Jaishankar highlights transformation in India's foreign policy under PM Modi's leadership

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government completed eight years in the office, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the transformation in India's foreign policy under the PM's leadership. Jaishankar, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Modi has led the nation from the front. A video shared by the EAM on his social media account showed how India has excelled tremendously in various areas such as development, security, diaspora connection, trade, and foreign policy among others under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Jaishankar wrote, "8 yrs of foreign policy that PM Narendra Modi has led from the front. In a polarized world, we have maintained our independence. In a pandemic world, we have been a source of relief. In addressing global challenges, we are a force for good. Welcome to citizen-centric diplomacy." The EAM noted that developing India through diplomacy is at its core. "Attracting technology and capital, absorbing best practices, and promoting exports are priorities. Foreign partnerships are being utilized to build our cities, increase agriculture output and access, create infrastructure upgrade industry and clean up the environment," he said.

"Security India through trusted relationships matters equally. Our forces have access to the latest technologies from multiple sources. Whether it is standing up on the northern borders or deterring terrorism on the west, we have obtained international support and understanding. Delegitimizing terrorism and denying sanctuaries is no small achievement. Projecting India on the global stage has gathered momentum," he continued. Hailing India's Vaccine Maitri program which "underlines our credentials as the pharmacy of the world", Jaishankar said "we are rightly rewarded as a first responder in difficult situations, especially by neighbors".

On the occasion of the Modi @20:Dreams Meeting Delivery book launch event, Jaishankar on May 11 expressed his gratitude for being a contributor to the volume which marks 20 years of the Modi government, and highlighted PM Modi's influence on the foreign policy. During his speech on the occasion, Jaishankar said that past eight years of PM Modi's governance, he has witnessed the new concepts, aspirations, visions and strategies. The External Affairs Minister added that he had also contributed to the foreign policy impact along with PM Modi.

Further, reminiscing his first encounter with Modi, when the PM was the chief minister of Gujarat, Jaishankar added that 11 years ago, in November 2011, Jaishankar, who was the Ambassador of China at that time spoke, about how Modi was "different" from the others.Jaishankar remembered that during his meeting with Modi at that time, the former chief minister of Gujarat had said, "I may be chief minister of Gujarat, but I'm a citizen of India. When I go outside, I will not be one millimeter different from what is our national sense." (ANI)

