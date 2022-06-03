Left Menu

Somali army kills 10 Al-Shabab terrorists in southern region

Somali National Army (SNA) said its elite forces, Danab, on Friday killed ten Al-Shabab terrorists in sting military operations conducted in Kismayo, the southern part of the country.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:43 IST
Somali army kills 10 Al-Shabab terrorists in southern region
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali National Army (SNA) said its elite forces, Danab, on Friday killed ten Al-Shabab terrorists in sting military operations conducted in Kismayo, the southern part of the country. SNA commander of the 16th Danab Unit in the region, Arab Dheg Ahmed, who led the operation told Radio Mogadishu that the Al-Shabab commander was also arrested during operations conducted near Yaq-Halul village, about 55 km from Kismayo.

"Two AK-47 rifles and one PKM rifle were recovered from the terrorists," Ahmed said. He said the Danab commandos, aware of the group's atrocities in the area, responded strongly to flush out the terrorists who have been staging attacks in the Lower Juba region.

The SNA which has intensified security operations across the country since early this year has vowed to sustain the onslaught against the militant group until their fighters are subdued. However, the Al-Shabab terror group which still controls some parts of rural southern and central Somalia continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022