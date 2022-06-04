Left Menu

Malaysia reports 1,844 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death

Malaysia reported 1,844 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,512,040, according to the health ministry.

04-06-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,844 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,512,040, according to the health ministry. There are three new imported cases, with 1,841 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,681. The ministry reported 2,005 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,453,313.

There are 23,046 active cases, with 27 being held in intensive care and 17 of those in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 9,849 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone, while 85.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

