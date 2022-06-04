Left Menu

Turkey to address security concerns in Syria with new operation: President

Turkey will address its security concerns in northern Syria with a new cross-border operation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:26 IST
Turkey to address security concerns in Syria with new operation: President
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey will address its security concerns in northern Syria with a new cross-border operation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.Erdogan made the announcement in an address to his party members in the capital Ankara, noting the new operation will make up for the "shortcomings" of the security line on its southern borders.The Turkish military "destroyed the terror corridor" that Syria's Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has aimed to build, he said, referring to Turkey's four previous operations in northern Syria along the Turkish border. The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities say the operations aim to eliminate terror threats and provide a safe zone that will facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes. On Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey's planned new military operation in Syria will target the YPG in Tell Rifaat and Manbij areas near the northern city of Aleppo before gradually extending to other parts of the neighbouring country.The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. Ankara sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the PKK. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022