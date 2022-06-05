Left Menu

Pakistan: Imran splits PTI Punjab unit in 3 parts after cold response to Islamabad march

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a lukewarm response to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Islamabad march, the party has split its Punjab into three parts to look after North, South, and Central Punjab regions.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 05-06-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 11:44 IST
Pakistan: Imran splits PTI Punjab unit in 3 parts after cold response to Islamabad march
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a lukewarm response to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Islamabad march, the party has split its Punjab into three parts to look after North, South, and Central Punjab regions. Sources said the changes in PTI ranks were made as people from Punjab could not join Imran Khan's Islamabad sit-in. The PTI top leadership was expecting a lot of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to join the sit-in, which did not happen.

Imran had shown his anger over this and asked why the PTI Punjab leadership could not convince people to join the Islamabad march. PTI Punjab Secretary General Asad Umar has issued a notification in regards to the PTI Punjab division, reported The News International. Khan's 'Azadi March' was abruptly called off by the PTI chief on May 26. Multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a rally at a ground between areas of Islamabad.

The PTI Chairman held the protests against the government demanding dates for the dissolution of assemblies and fresh polls. Pakistan's political instability does not seem to die down as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan appears to be pinning his hopes on the Supreme Court, where his party has filed a petition seeking protection for its right to protest. The blame game between PTI and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government continues.

According to sources, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Hammad Azhar were also candidates for the presidency of PTI Central Punjab, but the slot was given to Dr Yasmeen Rashid, as per the media portal. Dr Yasmeen Rashid has been appointed president of PTI Central Punjab and Hammad Azhar general secretary. Amir Kayani has been appointed president of North Punjab and Aun Abbas Bapi president of South Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022