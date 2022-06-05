Vice President Naidu reiterates India will further strengthen historic friendship with Qatar

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, reiterated that India will further strengthen its historic friendship with Qatar and agreed that a high-level engagement should be sustained, including an early visit of Qatar's Amir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the country. He reached Doha on Saturday on the third leg of his three-nation tour accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and P Ravindhranath.

Naidu was warmly received by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour upon arrival, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release. On Sunday, the Vice President called on Father of Qatar's Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Later, he met the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani at Amiri Diwan.

Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohammad Al Kuwari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi were also present during the meeting. Both sides positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations and Naidu expressed happiness at the first-ever visit at the Vice President level from India to Qatar.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the continued engagement at the highest levels between both countries since the landmark visits of Qatar's Amir to India in 2015 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar in 2016. They agreed that high-level engagement should be sustained, including through an early visit of Qatar's Amir to India. Both sides also looked forward to the convening of the Joint Commission between the two sides at the Foreign Minister level later this year. Both sides also agreed to promote bilateral parliamentary exchanges, added the release.

Vice President Naidu reiterated the high importance attached by India to close and friendly relations with Qatar and the commitment to deepen multifaceted bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, food security, defence, technology, culture, education, health, media and people to people contacts. He thanked the Qatari leadership for taking great care of the Indian community. On his part Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani recalled the historic relations between both countries which are based on mutual trust and appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in the development of Qatar, said the release.

An understanding has been reached to set up an ICCR Chair of Indian studies at Qatar University. ANI and Qatar News Agency have also agreed to enhance bilateral media cooperation. Both sides expressed strong commitment to further enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani asked Naidu about sectors for more investment opportunities in India.

Naidu invited the Qatari side to explore the significant opportunities in a range of sectors including infrastructure, connectivity both physical and digital, energy, defence and hospitality. The Qatar side also invited Indian entities to look for opportunities in sectors like education, pharmaceuticals and healthcare in Qatar.

Both sides discussed the impact of recent global developments on food and energy security. They renewed their long-term commitment to energy partnership. Naidu further assured the Qatari leadership of India's assistance in meeting Qatar's food security. Meanwhile, Naidu will address an India-Qatar Business Forum jointly organized by FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM, along with Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Leading businessmen from both India and Qatar are expected to participate in the Business Forum.

A Start Up Bridge between Invest India and Invest Qatar will be inaugurated by Vice President Naidu during the Forum. It is hoped that the Forum will result in new networking opportunities for trade and investment between both sides. Qatar's FDI in India is in excess of USD 450 million and there is great potential for increasing these investments, said the release. Invest India and Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar have reached an understanding on cooperation to promote two-way investments between both countries. (ANI)

