Left Menu

North Korea hasn't responded to US through third parties, shows no interest in talks: Envoy

North Korea has not responded to US requests for denuclearization talks sent through third parties and Pyongyang appears to show no interest in returning to the negotiating table, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 23:21 IST
North Korea hasn't responded to US through third parties, shows no interest in talks: Envoy
US flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has not responded to US requests for denuclearization talks sent through third parties and Pyongyang appears to show no interest in returning to the negotiating table, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said on Tuesday. According to the South Korean military, Pyongyang test-fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday. This was North Korea's 18th missile test since the start of this year.

"We have also reached out to pass this message through private channels as well, this includes high-level personal messages from senior US officials to senior DPRK officials," Kim said during a conference call. "Over the past year, we have sent such messages in multiple ways: through third parties, directly in writing." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022