Russia condemns Israeli airstrike at Damascus Airport

Russia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike at the Damascus International Airport and calls on the Israeli side to halt such activities, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], June 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike at the Damascus International Airport and calls on the Israeli side to halt such activities, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday. On Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel had fired missiles at a number of targets south of Damascus. Syria said that Israeli warplanes aimed to hit the airport.

"In this regard, we are forced to emphasize again that the ongoing Israeli shelling of the Syria territory ... is absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn Israel's provocative attack on critical Syrian civilian infrastructure," the spokeswoman said in a statement, published by the Ministry. Zakharova also said that such strikes create risks "for international air traffic."

"We demand from the Israeli side to halt such activities," Zakharova added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

