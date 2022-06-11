Left Menu

South Korea reports 8,442 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 8,442 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,218,078, the health authorities said Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 8,442 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,218,078, the health authorities said Saturday. The daily caseload was down from 9,315 the previous day and was lower than 12,037 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,185.Among the new cases, 64 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,277. The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 101, down six from the previous day.

A total of 10 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,351. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

