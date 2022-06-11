Bangladesh appoints new central bank governor

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder has been appointed as the new governor of Bangladesh Bank, local media stated on Saturday. Talukder replaced Fazle Kabir as the head of the central bank. The Finance Ministry's Financial Institutions Division, in a notice on Saturday, said that he will serve in the post for the next four years.

According to the notice, he will begin his tenure on July 4, reported Bangladesh's local media portal bdnews24. Notably, Abdur Rouf joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in February 1988. He has held a wide range of government positions during his career, specialising in public finance and economic management.

Talukder has worked for more than 18 years in the Finance Division, contributing in areas such as budget reform, macroeconomic management and the introduction of IT in public financial management. He was elevated to the position of finance secretary in 2018. He was born in August 1964 and Abdur Rouf holds a master's degree in Development Management from the UK's University of Birmingham and an MBA from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration, reported the media portal. (ANI)

