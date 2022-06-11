Left Menu

Bangladesh appoints new central bank governor

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder has been appointed as the new governor of Bangladesh Bank, local media stated on Saturday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 22:34 IST
Bangladesh appoints new central bank governor
Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as new central bank governor (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder has been appointed as the new governor of Bangladesh Bank, local media stated on Saturday. Talukder replaced Fazle Kabir as the head of the central bank. The Finance Ministry's Financial Institutions Division, in a notice on Saturday, said that he will serve in the post for the next four years.

According to the notice, he will begin his tenure on July 4, reported Bangladesh's local media portal bdnews24. Notably, Abdur Rouf joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in February 1988. He has held a wide range of government positions during his career, specialising in public finance and economic management.

Talukder has worked for more than 18 years in the Finance Division, contributing in areas such as budget reform, macroeconomic management and the introduction of IT in public financial management. He was elevated to the position of finance secretary in 2018. He was born in August 1964 and Abdur Rouf holds a master's degree in Development Management from the UK's University of Birmingham and an MBA from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration, reported the media portal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022