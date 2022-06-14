Left Menu

UN provides 1.7 million USD for cholera emergency in Cameroon

The United Nations has approved the allocation of 1.7 million U.S. dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the urgent response to the cholera outbreak in Cameroon, UN officials in Cameroon said in a statement on Tuesday.

ANI | Yaounde | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:07 IST
UN provides 1.7 million USD for cholera emergency in Cameroon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Yaounde [Cameroon], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations has approved the allocation of 1.7 million US dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the urgent response to the cholera outbreak in Cameroon, UN officials in Cameroon said in a statement on Tuesday. "This CERF grant will enable the humanitarian partners to contribute to reducing cholera-related mortality and curb the spread of the disease, saving numerous lives," said Olivier Beer, the Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Cameroon.

"The humanitarian actors are mobilized to support the cholera response. However, access to remote areas remains challenging as violence, movement impediments and poor condition of roads continue to hamper the humanitarian assistance in the region," added Karen Perrin, the Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Cameroon. The project will provide emergency assistance in case management, water, hygiene, and sanitation to communities affected by the cholera epidemic in the Southwest and Littoral regions of the country, according to the UN.

As of May 29, Cameroon's Ministry of Public Health had recorded 8,241 cases and 154 deaths in seven regions. The Southwest region, which is already facing acute humanitarian needs due to violence, remains the most affected by the cholera outbreak with 5,628 cases and 90 deaths, followed by the Littoral with 2,208 cases and 58 deaths, the UN said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022