India, Indonesia renew deal on visa waiver on diplomatic passports

India and Indonesia renewed the agreement on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports, said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:08 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India and Indonesia renewed the agreement on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports, said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. This deal was renewed during the 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting held in New Delhi.

Taking to social media the EAM S Jaishankar tweeted, "Just concluded a productive 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting with FM Retno Marsudi. Renewed our agreement on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports and witnessed exchange of agreements that will further strengthen our counter-narcotics and trade cooperation." During the meeting, the EAM Jaishankar and his counterpart from Indonesia Retno Marsudi also exchanged views on the India-ASEAN partnership and the cooperation of the countries in the UN and G20.

The two countries also discussed the regional and global issues including Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict. India hosted the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) on June 16 and 17, marking the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of the country's strategic partnership with ASEAN.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers, ASEAN Secretary-General and Representatives of Foreign Ministers along with Dr Jaishankar today addressed the Ministerial Session of the twelfth edition of Delhi Dialogue (DDXII) which focuses on 30 years of ASEAN-India relations with the theme 'Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific'. Launched in 2009, Delhi Dialogue is India's premier annual Track 1.5 Dialogue, which aims to strengthen ASEAN-India relations in the context of the contemporary global and regional scenario.

India hosted ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Secretary-General for a Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) to commemorate 30 years of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations. The SAIFMM was co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a grouping of 10 member countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

