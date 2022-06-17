Left Menu

Death toll of al-Shabab militants from foiled attack in central Somalia rises to 42

Somali government confirmed Friday that 42 al-Shabab terrorists were killed and several others wounded when the regional Galmudug State forces foiled an attack by the militants on a town in the central part of the country.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mogadishu [Somalia], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali government confirmed Friday that 42 al-Shabab terrorists were killed and several others wounded when the regional Galmudug State forces foiled an attack by the militants on a town in the central part of the country. Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Yusuf Omar said the Somali National Army (SNA) and the local community in Bahdo town showed bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the militants.

Omar said six SNA troops and a civilian were killed during Friday's fighting that was sparked by al-Shabab militants who detonated multiple vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIED) targeting the village and security forces. The SNA commanders said the troops are searching for al-Shabab remnants after the deadly fighting, the first since the new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

