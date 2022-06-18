Biden falls off bike as he rides near beach home in Delaware

US President Joe Biden took a tumble off his bike as he took a ride near his vacation home in the US state of Delaware on Saturday. Biden's security crowded the 79-year-old US President and helped him get upright.

"I'm good," Biden said, telling pool reporters that he had had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals. "As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," a White House official said.

Last month, Biden nearly fell walking up the stairs of Air Force One. A similar incident took place last year in Atlanta when Biden stumbled on the plane's steps three times.

He then blamed the widely seen spills on gusts of wind. Biden is in Delaware with his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The US President is spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach. (ANI)

