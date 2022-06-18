Left Menu

Biden falls off bike as he rides near beach home in Delaware

US President Joe Biden took a tumble off his bike as he took a ride near his vacation home in the US state of Delaware on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 21:23 IST
Biden falls off bike as he rides near beach home in Delaware
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden took a tumble off his bike as he took a ride near his vacation home in the US state of Delaware on Saturday. Biden's security crowded the 79-year-old US President and helped him get upright.

"I'm good," Biden said, telling pool reporters that he had had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals. "As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," a White House official said.

Last month, Biden nearly fell walking up the stairs of Air Force One. A similar incident took place last year in Atlanta when Biden stumbled on the plane's steps three times.

He then blamed the widely seen spills on gusts of wind. Biden is in Delaware with his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The US President is spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022