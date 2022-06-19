Left Menu

Vietnam reports 699 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 23 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 23 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health. All the new infections were domestically transmitted. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 141 new cases recorded, followed by the northern Phu Tho province with 48 and the southern Ho Chi Minh City with 39.

The newly registered infections brought the total tally to 10,737,107 with 43,083 deaths. Nationwide, 9,597,375 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 per cent of the total infections, have recovered. Nearly 225.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including roughly 202 million shots on people aged 18 and above, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Saturday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

