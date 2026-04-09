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Controversial Demolition Drive in Delhi's Sainik Farm Ignites Debate

The Delhi Development Authority conducted a demolition action in the upscale Sainik Farm area amid controversy. The Resident Welfare Association claims the demolition was illegal, proceeding despite a court stay order. The move coincides with the government's plans to regularize unauthorized colonies while the DDA faces criticism for targeting residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:50 IST
Controversial Demolition Drive in Delhi's Sainik Farm Ignites Debate
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) executed a disputed demolition operation in the upscale Sainik Farm area on Thursday, despite resistance from local residents and a court stay order. The operation focused on two residential plots on Western Avenue, sparking a fierce backlash from the community.

Hardeep Singh Bhalla, president of the Western Avenue Residents' Welfare Association (WARWA), condemned the DDA's actions, labeling them as 'completely illegal.' Bhalla criticized the lack of clear demarcations for the targeted plots and accused the DDA of unfairly prejudicing private landowners while ignoring regularization promises.

Meanwhile, government officials have remained silent on the issue. Independently, the Centre announced new policies for the regularization of unauthorized colonies, aiming for a systematic online process but concerns over implementation and fairness persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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