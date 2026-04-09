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Omar Abdullah Calls for US to Rein in Israel Amid Peace Efforts with Iran

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges the US to control Israel to ensure the success of the ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by Pakistan. He criticizes US President Trump's erratic statements and highlights the complications arising from India's close relations with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:47 IST
Omar Abdullah Calls for US to Rein in Israel Amid Peace Efforts with Iran
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant call to action, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the United States to exert control over Israel to ensure the ceasefire with Iran remains intact. During peace talks facilitated by Pakistan, Abdullah highlighted that Pakistan achieved what others could not, in bringing Iran to the negotiating table.

Abdullah criticized US President Donald Trump for his inconsistent rhetoric concerning Iran, stating that Trump's language is unbecoming of a head of state. He raised concerns over the repeated threats issued by Trump, suggesting that the US President himself may lack awareness of his own statements.

The Chief Minister also questioned the US's objectives in the conflict and pointed out that India's close relations with Israel might have hindered its potential role in the mediation. He expressed skepticism over the tangible results of the ceasefire, especially regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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