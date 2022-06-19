Left Menu

Attack on passenger bus leaves two dead in SW Rwanda

Two people were killed and six injured when armed insurgents attacked a passenger bus Saturday afternoon in southwestern Rwanda, Rwandan police said.

19-06-2022
Kigali [Rwanda], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed and six injured when armed insurgents attacked a passenger bus Saturday afternoon in southwestern Rwanda, Rwandan police said. The attack by suspected members of the National Liberation Front (FLN) rebel group occurred at 2 p.m. local time in Nyamagabe district, in the Nyungwe forest, according to a statement by the Rwanda National Police.

"Armed thugs suspected to be members of the FLN operating across the border, shot at a public passenger bus on the Nyamagabe-Rusizi road," the statement said. The dead included the bus driver and a passenger, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to track the assailants.

FLN is a military wing of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change led by Paul Rusesabagina, a Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda hero who was last year sentenced to 25 years in prison for terrorism committed by the FLN in 2018, which claimed the lives of nine civilians in Rwanda's southwest. The group reportedly operates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In April, a Rwandan court in the capital Kigali upheld a 25-year jail sentence for Rusesabagina following an appeal by the prosecution. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

