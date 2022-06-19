Left Menu

3 Chinese military aircraft intrudes on Taiwan's ADIZ

Three Chinese military aircraft on Saturday (local time) breached Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Three Chinese military aircraft on Saturday (local time) breached Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Two People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), reported Taiwan News.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country's airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcasted radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

This marks the seventh day of intrusions this month. So far this month, China has sent 11 aircraft into Taiwan's identification zone, including seven fighter jets and four spotter planes, reported Taiwan News. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

