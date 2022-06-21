Left Menu

Biden administration to limit use of land mines: White House

The United States will limit the use of anti-personnel mines, the White House's National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:34 IST
Biden administration to limit use of land mines: White House
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will limit the use of anti-personnel mines, the White House's National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday. "Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing an important step to limit the United States' use of anti-personnel landmines," Adrienne Watson said.

The United States will align its policy concerning use of these weapons outside of the Korean Peninsula with key provisions of the Ottawa Convention, the international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines, she added. "Additionally, the President will prohibit the development, production, and acquisition of anti-personnel landmines prohibited under the Ottawa Convention, and will direct the Department of Defense to undertake diligent efforts to pursue alternatives to anti-personnel landmines that would be compliant with and ultimately allow the United States to accede to the Ottawa Convention, while ensuring our continued ability to respond to global contingencies," the statement read. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022