Indian Coast Guard rescues 15 Syrian mariners off Mangaluru coast

Indian Coast Guard has rescued 15 mariners of Syrian nationality from a foreign flag ship MV Princess Miral which ran aground in Karnataka's New Mangalore Port.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:40 IST
Representative Image (Indian Coast Guard Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Coast Guard has rescued 15 mariners of Syrian nationality from a foreign flag ship MV Princess Miral which ran aground in Karnataka's New Mangalore Port. Indian Coast Guard ships 'Vikram' and 'Amartya' carried out the rescue mission on Tuesday under rough weather conditions.

The vessel was abandoned by the crew of the ship due to a breech in hull and ingress of water in holds, according to a statement by the Coast Guard. The ship that sailed from Malaysia was bound for Lebanon. The successful operation and seamless coordination of Maritime Search and Rescue in the Indian Search and Rescue Region by Indian Coast Guard Units reaffirms Indian Coast Guard's capabilities as nodal agency for Search and Rescue in the Indian Ocean Region, according to a release by the Coast Gaurd. (ANI)

