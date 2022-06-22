Left Menu

Train derailment in central Tanzania kills four passengers, injures 132

At least four passengers, including two children and two adults, were killed and 132 others injured after a passenger train derailed in Tanzania's central region of Tabora on Wednesday morning, the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) said in a statement.

ANI | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four passengers, including two children and two adults, were killed and 132 others injured after a passenger train derailed in Tanzania's central region of Tabora on Wednesday morning, the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) said in a statement. The statement signed by TRC's head of information and public relations, Jamila Mbarouk, said the train derailed at 11 a.m. local time, about 10 km from the Tabora central railway station. The 132 injured passengers were rushed to the Tabora regional government hospital.

The statement said all the train's eight wagons were derailed, adding that the train was ferrying 930 passengers from the Kigoma region to the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. TRC was still investigating to establish the cause of the derailment, said the statement, wishing the injured passengers quick recovery. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

