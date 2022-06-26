Former US State Secy Pompeo urges formation of 'global alliance for freedom' to check Russian, Chinese aggression

Amid changing geopolitical situation in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo urged the world to form a new "global alliance for freedom." During an online speech on Thursday (June 24), Pompeo suggested that the US recognize Taiwan as an independent nation, the Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Pompeo began by saying that war for freedom is taking place in Ukraine and that he supports the country to retain its sovereignty and not be "constrained by another nation's territorial incursions or influence." He said he is confident that Ukraine will live on and that the heroism of its people will forever be remembered, reported Taiwan News.

He went on to say that by assisting Ukraine, America bolsters its own security and prevents larger European conflict, a war that would almost certainly involve America's military, because "we have a deep commitment to the NATO treaty and Article 5 therein." "By helping Ukraine we prevent Russia's reconstitution of the Soviet empire, which would dictate world fossil fuel supplies," the former Secretary of State said. "By empowering Ukraine, we demonstrate to China the cost of invading Taiwan."

Switching to the topic of China's aggression, saying that Ukraine's bravery resisting Russia has given China pause regarding its intent to conquer Taiwan. "Every president since Truman has believed Taiwan's existence is crucial to America's defense. I believe that with all my heart," he said.

"The 1970 Taiwan Relations Act requires that we maintain Taiwan's defensive abilities to thwart an attack." He added that the capture of Taiwan would severely reduce American influence in the Indo-Pacific, and that America's status as a superpower would be placed in jeopardy.

"It would eliminate a primary technological and economic partner of the United States, the principal supplier of high-end semiconductors to the United States economy," he said. "It would also remove the key strategic chill point to a Chinese military breakout, which would threaten the entirety of the Indo-Pacific, including Guam, Hawaii, Japan, and Australia."

Pompeo said that the US relationship with Taiwan should be reinforced at every turn. He insists that the US should recognize Taiwan as an independent nation, reported Taiwan News. "It is my steadfast view that our government should immediately confer diplomatic recognition to Taiwan because it is a free and sovereign country. Our recognition of Taiwan should not hinge on what will occur. Taiwan's already an independent country and our government should simply reflect that fact," he said.

Pompeo said he believes that in the Indo-Pacific, America must continue to expand the quadrilateral security dialogue to incorporate Korea, Britain and France in addition to Japan, Australia, India and the US. In conclusion, he said the US must help in the building of the three lighthouses for liberty: Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

"They can be the hubs of new security architecture that links alliances of free nations globally, reinforcing the strength of each member state in time," he added, believing that linking these three bastions with NATO as well as the new and expanded security framework for the Indo-Pacific will form a global alliance for freedom. (ANI)

