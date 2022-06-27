Left Menu

Sikh minority in Afghanistan continues to face attacks by Islamic terrorists

The recent attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the capital city of Afghanistan once again showed how the minority Sikh community in the country remains a soft target for terrorists.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:14 IST
Sikh minority in Afghanistan continues to face attacks by Islamic terrorists
Sikh minority in Afghanistan continues to face attacks by Islamic terrorists . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The recent attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the capital city of Afghanistan once again showed how the minority Sikh community in the country remains a soft target for terrorists. At least two people were killed in what is the latest in a line of targeted attacks on minorities in Islamic Afghanistan.

An explosive-laden vehicle detonated just a few metres away from the temple gates. Had it passed the barrier, the damage and casualties would have been exponentially greater. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for the protection of all minorities in Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hazaras and Sufis. The attacks however persist.

In addition to receiving widespread international criticism, the Taliban was also asked by several countries including India-- home to the Sikhs --- to assertively act towards the protection of minorities. India called the attack on the Gurdwara in Kabul a "cowardly" act.

The Taliban, which rose to power in August 2021 claims to have secured the country but repeated terrorist attacks not only contradict those claims but also give weight to the international community's concerns of a potential risk of militancy resurgence. Observers believe that such attacks could set off a new wave of terrorism in the country with smaller groups receiving tacit support from insiders.

And this they believe, has been the primary reason behind the US and the West not involving themselves in rebuilding the war-torn country. Also, the United States has not released Afghan funds frozen by it earlier this year, fearing its use by the Taliban to fund terror activities. The Taliban, however, say that they can still fight all forms of attacks on its sovereignty and its people. The international community does not think so.

Prior to the Taliban's takeover last year, Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan numbered only approximately 600. Reports indicate that that number has dramatically decreased. Those remaining have been the subject of targeted attacks predominantly by Sunni radical groups.

The targeted attacks have driven Sikhs and Hindus out of the country, especially those with the economic and social resources to relocate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022