Pakistan's Baloch movement to launch online campaign against forceful abduction of leaders

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) will launch on Wednesday an online campaign to condemn the forceful abductions of political activists by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday. BNM's #SaveDrDeenMohdBaloch campaign on social media platforms will be carried out between 4 PM to 10 PM to protest against the forceful abduction of the BNM leader Dr Deen Mohammed Baloch, who was abducted by the Pakistan Army from Ornach Khuzdar, local media reported.

The campaign will be launched on the occasion of 13 years of the disappearance of the BNM leader. BNM has been holding protests in several parts of the world.

In a public demonstration held in Munster, Germany on Saturday, the BNM called on international communities to take notice of Pakistan's increasing atrocities on Balochistan. The protests erupted in support of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture and International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the pretext of informing the locals about the present situation in Balochistan and the oppression and brutality that takes place in Balochistan on a daily basis, a media report said.

Several demonstrators chanted slogans against 'enforced disappearances' and called on the international human rights organizations to pay heed to Pakistan's inhumane treatment in Balochistan as the rights of the Baloch are equal to those of a common man. The members of the Baloch Republican Party also took part in the protest. Earlier in the month of May, families of Baloch missing persons held a protest against the Pakistan government and security agencies at Karachi Press Club, demanding the safe release of their loved ones.

The protesters led by activist Sammi Baloch said that their near and dear ones had been picked up by Pakistani security agencies but their whereabouts had not been declared. Sammi Baloch criticized the role of the Human Rights Organisation and the media that didn't participate in the protest, nor did cover it.

Last year, BNM Netherlands Zone organised a protest at Dam Square Amsterdam, against enforced disappearances and demanded the safe release of Dr Deen Mohammed Baloch. They also demanded safe recoveries of other thousand Baloch persons, who are victims of enforced disappearances.

Enforced disappearances of political activists, students and other intellectuals are now common in Balochistan as Pakistani security forces have launched a campaign to silence the dissidents. They are used as a tool by Pakistani authorities to terrorize people who question the all-powerful army establishment of the country or seek individual or social rights. Cases of enforced disappearances have been majorly recorded in the Balochistan and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces of the country. (ANI)

