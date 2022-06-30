Afghanistan's grand assembly to last 3 days: Official

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan's Jirga, or grand assembly, of religious scholars and elders which opened Thursday would last for three days to discuss a variety of issues ranging from stabilizing security to strengthening national unity, the caretaker government's chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said. "All participants of the Jirga, which opened this morning, expressed their support for the administration and continued enhancing security in the country," Mujahid told reporters at a press briefing.

Without providing more details on the agenda of the jirga, Mujahid noted that the outcome of the jirga would be shared with the media at the end of the gathering. Earlier in the morning, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported that some 3,500 religious scholars had been invited to the jirga.

Participants of the jirga expected to discuss a series of issues including reopening schools for girls from grade 7th to grade 12th, the type of government, the national flag, and the national anthem. The Taliban-run administration, which has yet to win international recognition, has banned women from working outside home except in the health sector and restricted education for girls above grade 6th until further notice. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)