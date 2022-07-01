Left Menu

Indian origin Raja Kumar starts as FATF President today

Raja Kumar, President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) started his work as the chief of the world's anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing agency on Friday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:33 IST
Indian origin Raja Kumar starts as FATF President today
Raja Kumar, President of the Financial Action Task Force. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Raja Kumar, President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) started his work as the chief of the world's anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing agency on Friday. Indian origin Raja Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives, as per the agency.

"Raja Kumar starts as FATF President today. He will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives," FATF tweeted on Friday. FATF is a global watchdog tasked with combatting money laundering and terrorist financing.

Raja Kumar has rich leadership and operational experience, having held a wide range of senior leadership roles in the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singapore and the Singapore Police Force for over 35 years. He currently serves as the Senior Advisor (International) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, advising on international policy development, partnerships and engagement.

Prior to this, he was Deputy Secretary (International) at the Ministry from January 2015 to July 2021 and was concurrently the Chief Executive of the Home Team Academy between 2014 to 2018. As Deputy Secretary (International), Raja Kumar forged stronger collaborative relationships with key counterparts in the safety and security arena, including with strategic partners such as INTERPOL and the UN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022