South Korea reports 10,059 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 10,059 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,389,611, the health authorities said Sunday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 10,059 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,389,611, the health authorities said Sunday. The daily caseload was slightly down from 10,715 in the prior day, but it was higher than 6,238 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,095. Among the new cases, 191 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 35,762.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 53, unchanged from the previous day. Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,570. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

