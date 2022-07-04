Left Menu

Malaysia reports 2,536 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,536 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,573,891, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 04-07-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 10:10 IST
Malaysia reports 2,536 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,536 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,573,891, according to the health ministry. There are three new imported cases, with 2,533 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,776. The ministry reported 3,123 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,508,322.

There are 29,793 active cases, with 45 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 6,084 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022