Left Menu

Lebanon arrests 31 over illegal immigration attempt

Lebanon's state security on Monday arrested 31 people, including women and children, over their illegal immigration attempt, the National News Agency reported.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 04-07-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 23:02 IST
Lebanon arrests 31 over illegal immigration attempt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon's state security on Monday arrested 31 people, including women and children, over their illegal immigration attempt, the National News Agency reported. The arrested people, whose nationalities were not specified, attempted to escape Lebanon by boat from the northern town of Qalamoun.

They were referred to judicial bodies for investigation and other legal procedures.Hundreds of refugees attempted to escape the country over the past few months in light of Lebanon's steep financial crisis. In April, a boat carrying more than 80 Lebanese and Syrian migrants sank off the coast near the northern city of Tripoli, with only 45 of them being rescued. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022