New Zealand PM visits Australia to boost trade ties

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday attended the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) in Australia's largest city of Sydney to boost trade ties between the two countries.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:25 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday attended the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) in Australia's largest city of Sydney to boost trade ties between the two countries. "Building on our trans-Tasman trade and economic links is fundamental to ensuring New Zealanders' economic security both now, and into the future," Ardern said in a statement.

Topics discussed on the form include reconnecting through travel and tourism, trans-Tasman innovation opportunities, labor shortages and the future of work, economic growth challenges post-COVID-19 and climate change collaboration. Australia is New Zealand's second-largest trading partner after China, with two-way trade accounting for over 22 billion NZ dollars (13.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the year to December 2021, statistics show.

Usually held around every 18 months, the forum last took place in 2019 in Auckland before COVID-19. Separate to the ANZLF, Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will hold their first formal Australia New Zealand Leaders Meeting on Friday in Sydney. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

