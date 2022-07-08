Jaishankar meets French counterpart Catherine Colonna on sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' summit in Indonesia

On the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna and discussed the contemporary challenges for the world. "My first meeting with new French counterpart Catherine Colonna. Discussed our strong relationship and will work closely to realise its full possibilities. Also spoke about the challenges confronting the world today," Jaishnakar said on Twitter.

"Met FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of the Bali G20 FMM. Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan," he said. Notably, this year, the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting is being organised by Indonesia.

The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom. The agenda for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet is to be dominated by the war in Ukraine.

Notably, since the war began in Ukraine, India has been calling for diplomacy and dialogue to address the ongoing conflict. Moreover, the Indian External Affairs Minister also met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall.

During the summit which is set to take place from July 7 to 8, the participating foreign ministers will hold talks on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security, read a release by the Ministry of External Affairs. The External Affairs Minister's participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 President, India's role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance, the official statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)