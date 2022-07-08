KSOE wins 10 LNG carriers orders worth 2.87 trillion won

Seoul [South Korea], July 8 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the sub-holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries, won orders for 10 LNG carriers worth nearly 3 trillion from the Qatar project. As a result, KSOE is expected to achieve this year's order target.

KSOE said on the 7th that it has signed shipbuilding contracts for ten 174,000m^3 LNG carriers with Oceanian and European shipping companies. The total amount of contracts is 2.869 trillion won.

The LNG carrier ordered this time is 299m long, 46.4m wide and 26.5m high in size. Eight LNG carriers ordered by a European shipping company will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard in Ulsan, and the remaining two ordered by an Oceanian shipping company will be built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Shipyard in Yeongam, Jeollanam-do. These ships will be delivered to ship owners by the second half of 2026.

KSOE did not reveal the ship owners, but the contracts are reportedly parts of LNG carrier orders for the Qatar project. Qatar Petroleum (QP), a state-run oil company in Qatar, previously signed slot contracts for building more than 100 LNG carriers with the three Korean shipbuilders, including KSOE, in June 2020. The slot contract means reserving the dock in advance for new ships.

Under the project contract, Samsung Heavy Industries [010140] also won orders for 14 LNG carriers for 3.9 trillion-won last month, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering [042660] is also waiting for additional orders after signing contracts for four ships. (ANI/Global Economic)

