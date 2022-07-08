Netizens' reaction on Abe's attack does not reflect official bilateral relations with Japan, China clarifies

Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry clarified its position on netizens rejoicing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attack and said that it does not reflect the official bilateral relations with Japan. Responding to the question about netizens rejoicing Abe's attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "Just now I said it, Chinese government position, this unexpected incident should not be linked with China-Japan relation.

This statement came before the confirmation of former Japanese PM Abe's death. Meanwhile, Chinese social media posted celebratory messages on social media hailing the "hero" assailant and sending "death wishes" for Abe.

Abe, 67, was shot at while he was campaigning in the west Japanese city of Nara, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in his live address to the country today adding that the condition of the former prime minister was grave. Badiucao, a Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist based in Australia shared a number of screenshots of various Chinese social media accounts, which apparently celebrated the attack on the former Japanese Prime Minister.

"Chinese nationalists on Weibo have begun to celebrate that Japan's ex-PM Abe is shot during campaign today. they call the attacker "hero" and send death wishes to Abe," Badiucao said on his official Twitter handle. The activist also noted the Chinese nationalists' reaction, which clearly shows the threat posed by Beijing.

A screenshot shared by the Badiucao showed that China is running a campaign for Abe's death from its user. Addressing the presser, Lijian appreciated Abe and said that the contribution he made in pushing for improvements in Japan-China relations but the Chinese media is completely contradictory to his statement.

The Global Times ran an article with the headline "Abe remembered in China as a controversial figure who 'ruined own contribution to bilateral ties". "Chinese observers described the assassination of Abe as the biggest political incident in Japanese politics since the end of World War II and warned about ripple effects from the death of this controversial figure, who once contributed to China-Japan relations but later tore those achievements apart, " the publication writes.

Meanwhile, After the attack, Abe was rushed to hospital and initial media reports citing authorities said that it appeared that the former Japanese Premier was shot in the chest. They described his condition as in "cardiopulmonary arrest" and said he showed no vital signs. Public broadcaster NHK later reported, citing ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources that Abe, had died. Abe died at 5:03 p.m. (local time) and had two gunshot wounds in his neck, according to officials from Nara Medical University Hospital.

Japanese police arrested a suspect for shooting Abe identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media. A gun that appeared to be handmade was retrieved from the site where Abe was campaigning for a candidate ahead of Sunday's elections for Japan's upper house of Parliament. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was Prime Minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)